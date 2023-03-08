Mumbai, March 8: An Indian Navy's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) during a routine sortie off Mumbai, ditched close to the coast, an official said. Indian Navy Helicopter Meets With an Accident Close to Mumbai Coast; Crew Unhurt, Investigation Ordered.

A search and rescue operation was launched immediate Search and ensured safe rescue of the three-member crew by a naval patrol craft. Kochi: Indian Navy Helicopters Deployed to Extinguish Fire at Brahmapuram Waste Plant.

The causes leading to the mishap is not clear and the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry, an official spokesperson said. Details were awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2023 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).