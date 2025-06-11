New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, submarine and P8I aircraft participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea on June 9 and 10, 2025. The exercise was conducted with the UK Carrier Strike Group, comprising HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The multi-faceted naval exercise included unified control of integral helicopters, tactical manoeuvres, coordinated anti-submarine operations and professional exchange of officers.

The joint exercise demonstrates the deepening cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy, showcasing a shared commitment to maritime security and robust bilateral ties.

This collaboration underscores the strong relationship between the two navies and their dedication to maintaining a secure and stable maritime environment.

Earlier the Indian Navy delegation, led by Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, NM, participated in the 10th Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks with the Royal Malaysian Navy held in Kuala Lumpur on June 10.

The Royal Malaysian Navy delegation was led by First Admiral Harisundar Rajoo, Senior Director, Operations and Training. During the talks, both sides discussed ongoing bilateral naval engagements and outlined plans for future collaborative activities.

The Indian Navy, in a post on X, stated, "Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, NM, led the #IndianNavy delegation for the 10th Navy to Navy Staff Talks with the #RoyalMalaysianNavy, at Kuala Lumpur on 10 June. #RoyalMalaysianNavy delegation was led by First Admiral Harisundar Rajoo, Senior Director, Operations and Training. Both sides held discussions on ongoing bilateral naval engagements and outlined plans for future collaborative activities."

In parallel to the naval dialogue in Kuala Lumpur, India also expanded its diplomatic outreach in the region. Secretary (East) P Kumaran met Permanent Secretary, Brunei Darussalam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, on the sidelines of East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting (EAS SOM) in Malaysia's Penang on Tuesday. (ANI)

