New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): With the highest single-day increase of 15,413 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 4,10,461 on Sunday, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, while with 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients cured so far, the recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent among patients.

Presently, there are 1,69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Government Allocates Rs 1,990 Crore Under Scheduled Caste Sub Plan : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 21, 2020.

The death toll has gone up to 13,254 in the country with 306 persons succumbing to the lethal infection.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases includes 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths.

Maharashtra with 1,28,205 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 58,068 active cases while 64,153 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,984 in the state.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,532 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Nears 60,000-Mark.

The number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 56,845 on Sunday. The national capital is the third-worst affected by the infection in the country with the count reaching 56,746 today.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Sunday said that individuals who are COVID-19 positive will be referred to coronavirus care centres for assessment of clinical conditions.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition has improved, following the plasma therapy that was administered to him in a bid to treat coronavirus, the Office of Delhi Health Minister informed on Sunday.

Another senior Congress Leader and former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president V Hanumanth Rao has tested positive for COVID-19.

Five deaths and 477 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,929, informed Andhra Pradesh state COVID-19 nodal officer.

A total of 304 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Odisha, taking the State's tally of novel coronavirus cases to 5,160, the health department said.

With an increase of 133 new cases, the COVID-19 count in Assam reached 5,388 on Sunday. According to the State Health Department, this includes 3,202 cured and discharged patients, and 2,174 active cases.

As many as 154 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday morning, taking the state count of positive cases to 14,691.

Uttarakhand on Sunday detected 23 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total positive cases in the state to 2,324, said State Health Department in a bulletin.

The COVID-19 infection has claimed yet another life of a policeman in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra while 88 others have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, informed state police on Sunday.

With these fresh coronavirus cases, the tally of police personnel infected with the virus has climbed to 4,048, including 1,001 active cases.

In line with the announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Amma Canteen in Chennai's KK Nagar area began distributing free food amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand on Sunday announced the postponement of annual 'Kawad Yatra' in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian Naval ship INS Airavat is set to sail from Male to Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin with about 250 Indians, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the third phase of Operation ''Samudra Setu'' as a part of the "Vande Bharat" mission.

The third Air India repatriation flight with a total of 222 passengers, including three infants, took off on Saturday from Tokyo under Vande Bharat Mission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)