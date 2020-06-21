Chennai, June 21: Tamil Nadu, the second worst-hit state in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported the highest single-day spike so far with more than 2,500 cases in the past 24 hours. The corresponding period also saw the death toll going up by 53, and the overall tally nearing the 60,000-mark. Mizoram Extends 'Total Lockdown' Till June 30 to Contain COVID-19 Transmission.

"Tamil Nadu reports the highest single-day spike of 2532 COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 59,377. There are 25,863 active cases now in the state. Death toll rises to 757," said a statement issued by the State Health Department.

Tamil Nadu's toll of infections is rapidly incrementing since May-end. To control the rate of transmission, the government imposed a 12-day "total lockdown" in four districts, beginning from June 19.

The regions that have been placed under absolute restrictions are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. The four districts had reported the fastest increase in rate of COVID-19 transmission.

Update by ANI

Tamil Nadu reports the highest single-day spike of 2532 #COVID19 cases; 53 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 59377. There are 25863 active cases now in the state. Death toll rises to 757: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/Gjgie6MfqL — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Across India as well, the highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the overall toll to 410,461. A solace for India, despite the exponentially rising cases, is the constant increase in recovery rate. Over 55.48 percent of the total patients in India have been discharged, whereas, the death toll stands at 13,254.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).