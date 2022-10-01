New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.68 crores, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The current number stands at 2,18,68,45,847 as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

The COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022.

So far, more than 4.10 Crore (4,10,30,931) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards.

A total of 3,805 new COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

India's Active Caseload currently stands at 38,293. Active cases now constitute 0.09 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases.

"India's recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent .5,069 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,24,164," read an official statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,95,416 COVID-19 tests were conducted while India has so far conducted over 89.53 (89,53,49,919) cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.39 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.29 per cent.

Earlier on September 30, the 75-day-long 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', which was launched on July 15 this year to give an impetus to Precaution Dose as part of the national COVID vaccination drive, concluded on Friday after administrating over 15.92 crores of precautionary doses.

The Ministry of Health said that over 13.01 lakh Special COVID vaccination camps were organized during these 75 days.

"In 75 days, across all states and UTs, 11,104 camps were organized at bus stations, 5,664 camps at railway stations, 511 camps at airports, over 1,50,004 camps at various schools and colleges, 4,451 camps at routes of religious yatras, and over 11,30,044 camps were organized at various private and government workplaces and industrial establishments," the statement from the ministry read. (ANI)

