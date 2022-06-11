New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 195-crore (1,95,05,33,258) mark on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The health minister in its official press release mentioned that more than 11 lakh (11,30,430) vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

A single-day rise of over 8,000 fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded in the country after 103 days, pushing India's infection tally to 4,32,13,435, while the count of active cases jumped to 40,370, according to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

A total of 8,329 new Coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757, with 10 fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them the COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

