Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29 (ANI): BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Monday criticised the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and TMC president Abhishek Banerjee for not "congratulating" India's win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Commenting on India's victory in the Asia Cup, Paul said that neither Rahul Gandhi nor Abhishek Banerjee had uttered a single word about their country's win in the Asia Cup final on Sunday. She claimed that the match's results have caused both leaders considerable pain.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Tamil Nadu Police Set Up Special Team To Hunt and Arrest Top TVK Leaders Over Tragedy at Vijay's Election Rally.

"Those who were saying that the match should not be played, that blood and water cannot flow together, Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee have not even posted a single tweet after India's win. It seems that India's victory has caused them a lot of pain," Paul told ANI.

"The Prime Minister has tweeted saying that whether it is the battlefield or a cricket match, India will defeat Pakistan everywhere," added Paul.

Also Read | ‘I Am Giorgia’: PM Narendra Modi Writes Preface to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Autobiography; Italian Leader Says 'Deeply Honoured'.

Following Team India's spectacular win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India. PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

Earlier, India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, praised the Indian cricket team's performance, calling it incredible and stating that they met his expectations.

While speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, Suryakumar said, "Yeah, winning 3-0 was excellent. Incredible show from the boys. They delivered what I expected from them. All the talks that we have had with them - right here in this team room that we are sitting in - have all worked, and I'm very happy. Never played them three times in a single tournament. It was destined to happen."

In the Asia Cup 2025 final, the Suryakumar-led Indian team successfully bowled out Pakistan, reducing them from a strong position of 113-1 to 146 all out. This turnaround was largely due to the impressive performances of Axar Patel (2 wickets for 26 runs), Varun Chakravarthy (2 for 30), and Kuldeep Yadav (4 for 30).

During India's run chase, they faced early trouble, sinking to 20/3 after a strong opening spell from Faheem Ashraf. However, Tilak Varma emerged as a standout player, scoring 69 runs off 53 balls, which included three fours and four sixes. He formed a crucial 57-run partnership with Sanju Samson, who contributed 24 runs from 21 balls with two fours and a six. Shivam Dube also provided further momentum, scoring 33 runs off 22 balls with two fours and two sixes. Despite some moments of brilliance from the Pakistani bowlers, India steadily regained control of the match.

Later, in a memorable moment, Rinku Singh, in his first Asia Cup match, had the opportunity to hit the winning runs on the very first ball he faced. Ultimately, India triumphed over Pakistan by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium, claiming the Asia Cup title for the ninth time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)