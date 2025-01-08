New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) In a boost for 'Make in India' initiative, 62 indigenously manufactured vehicles are set to reach Lebanon for utilisation by the Indian contingent deployed in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), defence sources said on Wednesday.

The fleet comprises high mobility troop carriage vehicles, utility vehicles (one tonne and 2.5 tonne), medium and light ambulances, fuel bowsers and recovery vehicles, they said.

Until now, the Indian troops serving in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon were operating the vehicles provided by the United Nations. These vehicles were sourced from other countries, a defence source said.

With the induction of these 'Made-in-India' vehicles, the Indian battalion will now rely on "robust and homegrown platforms", showcasing India's commitment to self-reliance and its growing defence manufacturing capabilities on the global stage, the source said.

This development underscores India's leadership in peacekeeping missions and highlights the nation's support for indigenous innovation in defence, he added.

