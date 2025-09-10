New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday issued a travel advisory announcing the suspension of all flights to and from Kathmandu until 12:00 pm on September 10, citing the closure of Kathmandu Airport due to the Gen Z Protest.

"All flights to and from Kathmandu stand cancelled until 1200 hrs on September 10. If your travel plans are impacted, you may opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund through our website," the airline said in its statement.

Also Read | 'Nepal Violence Is Heart-Rending': PM Narendra Modi Issues 1st Statement on Gen Z Stir in Neighbouring Country; Appeals for Stability, Peace and Prosperity.

As part of relief measures, IndiGo has also extended waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for passengers travelling to and from Kathmandu until September 12. This waiver will apply to bookings made on or before September 9.

"If your travel plans are impacted, you may opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund through our website. As an immediate relief measure, we are extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Kathmandu until September 12, applicable for bookings made on or before September 9," the statement further said.

Also Read | SSC Issues Stern Warning Against Discussing or Circulating Question Papers, Offenders Face Jail and Heavy Fines.

The airline said that its teams are closely monitoring the developments and will provide timely updates once operations are cleared to resume.

"Our teams remain on standby, closely monitoring developments around the clock, and will continue to share timely updates as soon as operations are cleared to resume. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Your safety and peace of mind remain our top priority," it added.

Meanwhile, the government held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security IndiGo suspend Kathmandu flights amid protest in Nepal,day to discuss developments in Nepal.

The meeting was held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return from his aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi said in a post on X that the violence in Nepal is heart-rending and he is anguished that many young people have lost their lives. He said stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to India and urged "brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace".

"On my return from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the developments in Nepal. The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives. The stability, peace and prosperity of Nepal are of utmost importance to us. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to support peace," PM Modi said.

There is unrest in Nepal following anti-government protests and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned. Over the past two days, Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu. Demonstrators torched several government buildings, including the parliament. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)