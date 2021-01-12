New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) IndiGo's airport manager in Patna was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening, said aviation industry sources.

The airline confirmed the incident and said it is "extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. We are in contact with his family and providing them our full support, while cooperating with the relevant authorities in the ongoing investigation," it added in its statement.

The aviation industry sources said Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on Tuesday evening.

