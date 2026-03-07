Washington [US], March 7 (ANI): The company managing the legacy of late pop icon Michael Jackson has secured a significant legal victory after a judge ruled that a high-profile civil lawsuit accusing the singer of child sex trafficking must be handled through private arbitration rather than in public court.

As per TMZ, the case was filed by Frank Cascio and his siblings, former family friends of Jackson, who are seeking more than USD 200 million in damages. The plaintiffs allege they were victims of child sex trafficking by the pop star during the 1980s.

However, the court determined that the Cascio family had previously entered into a settlement agreement with Jackson's estate that requires disputes related to the agreement to be resolved in private arbitration.

As a result, the judge ordered that the current claims be removed from the public court system and instead addressed in a confidential forum, according to TMZ.

The ruling marks a major win for the company representing Jackson's interests, as arbitration typically takes place outside public view and avoids the exposure and complexities associated with open court proceedings and a potential jury trial.

The Cascio siblings have been locked in a prolonged legal dispute with Jackson's estate over the matter. Earlier this year, they traveled to Los Angeles to attend a hearing connected to the case.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs, Howard King and Mark Geragos, have argued that the Cascio family deserves the full amount they are seeking in damages. On the other side, the estate's lawyer, Marty Singer, has strongly rejected the allegations, describing the lawsuit as a "desperate money grab," as quoted by TMZ. (ANI)

