New Delhi [India], March 7: The International Women's Day 2026 theme, "Give To Gain", emphasises that "by sharing resources, knowledge, time, and support, we multiply opportunities for women." Celebrating gender equality, The Outlook report "Women Torchbearers of Viksit Bharat" features distinguished women achievers as they step into transformative leadership roles with panache.

Power structures worldwide are shifting from male-dominated systems to more inclusive leadership. Women command armed forces, lead central banks, negotiate trade agreements, create global brands, and shape regulatory frameworks for artificial intelligence and climate transitions, among other areas of expertise.

India invokes the concept of "shakti" as more women emerge in politics and economic decision-making, with stronger representation in local governance, a rising parliamentary presence, and broad participation in self-help groups. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power in Delhi after thirty years, while Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Cabinet Minister Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior-Citizens Empowerment, Government of Karnataka, advances women's empowerment and child welfare through economic initiatives, healthcare outreach, and structural reforms. In the non- governmental sector, leaders like Pia Singh, Chairperson of the DLF Foundation, lead impactful philanthropy focused on empowering communities.

In the education sector, women leaders are driving innovation, equity, and transformative change. Dr Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, advances inclusive, future-ready education and women's empowerment. Dr Neema Agarwal of Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology promotes interdisciplinary and skill-integrated programmes to build comprehensive academic ecosystems.

Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, champions leadership and equity in shaping India's future professionals, while Prof. Manoshi RoyChowdhury, Co- Chairperson of Techno India Group, builds strong leadership platforms and nurtures future changemakers.

Prof. (Dr) Sangeeta Tripathi, Director of NERIM Group of Institutions, is strengthening education and women's leadership in Northeast India. Tanu Kashyap, Director General of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, is strengthening industry linkages while embedding sustainability and future-focused practices within fashion and textile education.

Geetha Priya Nagpal, Vice Chairperson and Co-Founder of the Krupanidhi Group of Institutions, blends education, cinema, philanthropy and social work to champion holistic learning, innovation, and empathy-led leadership. Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee of Greenwood High International School, is nurturing K-12 students, equipping them with new- age skill sets and futuristic learning platforms.

Silky Jain Marwah, Director of Tulas Institute, manages corporate relations, strategic planning, and institution-wide improvements. As Co-founder and MD of Netpuppys, she leads a digital marketing agency focused on innovative, youth-orientated strategies. Radhika Agrawal, VP-Corporate Relations at GLA University, drives strategic marketing, global outreach, industry partnerships, real-time labs, and startup incubation to create meaningful opportunities for students. Neha Vijaywargia, Founder-Trustee and Director of People's Group and Founder of Klickwatt and The Latest Label, is a visionary entrepreneur blending strategy and resilience to build institutions that impact thousands every day.

Architect Shivani Agrawal, Managing Director of the SAGE Group, brings architectural precision to institutional transformation. Her leadership across education, healthcare, real estate, and hospitality blends systems thinking, technology, and a strong focus on human well-being.

A testament to the adage "The sky is the limit" is Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, Mission Director of Chandrayaan-3, who played a pivotal role in India's successful lunar landing, demonstrating women's leadership in space science and exploration.

In technology and finance, women leaders are driving innovation, inclusivity, and global impact. Sindhu Gangadharan, MD of SAP Labs India and Chairperson of NASSCOM, strengthens innovation and marked a milestone as the first woman in the role. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Technologies, drives global business growth, education initiatives, and philanthropy. Preeti Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of Harvest Global Systems, builds scalable AI-powered Earth observation systems supporting climate monitoring, government programmes, agri-insurance, and ecosystem analytics.

Dr Chitra Rajan, Founder and MD of Radix Lifespaces Pvt. Ltd, integrates IT, agriculture, and renewable energy into sustainable innovation. In the manufacturing sector, Shveta Arya, MD of Cummins India Ltd, drives sustainable innovation, industrial growth, expanded market presence, and inclusive leadership.

Girija Subramanian Chairman-cum-Managing Director, The New India Assurance Co. Ltd, promotes growth, inclusivity, and resilience in the insurance sector, while Lalitha Nataraj, MD & CEO of NPCI Bhim Services Ltd., leads the BHIM UPI platform, shaping India's digital payments ecosystem.

In the healthcare sector, among the top women leaders is Bholi Ahluwalia, Chairperson of ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, who upholds the vision of Major HPS Ahluwalia, focusing steadfastly on the highest standards of healthcare delivery, patient safety, and the continuous advancement of clinical outcomes. Vinita D Gupta, CEO of Lupin Ltd, is steering the company's global strategy and expanding its international presence, positioning Lupin as a future-ready, globally competitive pharmaceutical enterprise.

Chandni Agarwal, Founder of Little Tags and Little Tags Luxury, built her brand to address a personal need for premium luxury in kidswear that resonated with thousands of families.

From a digital boutique to flagship stores across eight cities, she has scaled Little Tags Luxury into a curated platform featuring over 50 global as well as Indian designer labels.

Kakali Dutta, author, entrepreneur, and wellness advocate, exemplifies the contemporary woman who began her journey as a homemaker before becoming a successful entrepreneur, bringing exotic teas to discerning consumers. She further demonstrates her passion for wellness by exploring the importance of Ayurveda.

As mental wellness and spiritual growth become increasingly imperative in today's societal framework, Portia Rohila, Founder of Pleasuring The Senses Yoga, guides practitioners to connect with their bodies, cultivate presence, balance mind and body, and achieve lasting inner peace through Iyengar yoga. Meanwhile, Dr Sohini Sastri, a two-time President's Award-winning KP astrologer, mentors and guides people worldwide while championing community development, healthcare, and women's empowerment as a leading Indian figure in astrology.

These women collectively embody an equal and an equitable society, propelling India's economic transformation and global leadership.

