Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 21 (ANI): Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday suspended nine workers for dumping Ganesha idols in a pond in an objectionable manner.

A video went viral on the internet, in which the municipal workers were seen throwing Ganesha idols in a pond at Jawahar Tekri.

Speaking to ANI, the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal said, "I have terminated the services of nine employees and two officers, Brijmohan Bhagoria and Shailesh Patodi, who were involved in the incident. Both the officers are equally responsible for it because they were negligent in their duties."

She further informed that the municipal corporation had already set up stalls in all the wards to collect the idols for immersion in Indore. "On Monday, these employees arrived at the pool located in Jawahar Tekri and started dumping the idols in an objectionable manner," she added.

According to her, the corporation took the responsibility for the immersion, however, the workers hurt the religious sentiments of people.

Condemning this incident, Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh ordered the municipal corporation to take strict action against the workers and officers involved in the matter.

"An FIR has also been filed against the nine workers and two officers at the Chandan Nagar Police Station," Pal said. (ANI)

