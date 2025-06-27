Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 27 (ANI): Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy visited the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar on Friday and lauded the rapid progress being made, expressing appreciation for the world-class infrastructure and the growing number of international companies establishing operations there.

During his visit, he held a detailed meeting with GIFT City Chairman Hasmukh Adhia, GIFT City Managing Director and Group CEO Tapan Ray, and K Rajaraman, Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

According to a press release, Murthy was briefed on the wide range of initiatives and developments currently underway at GIFT City. He noted that such developments are critical to positioning GIFT City as a global hub for financial and technology services, as well as fintech innovation.

In his interaction, Murthy also shared insightful suggestions on further strengthening the overall ecosystem. He emphasised the need to create an environment that fosters innovation and deepening collaboration between academia and industry to support GIFT City's long-term growth as a fintech powerhouse.

As part of his visit, Murthy also interacted with students of Jamnabai Narsee School, Deakin University, and the University of Wollongong at GIFT City. He encouraged them to dream big, work hard, and strive for excellence in all their pursuits, inspiring the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Notably, Infosys has set up a new development centre at GIFT City, which was inaugurated on June 7 this year. This centre will offer a state-of-the-art facility for over 1,000 employees in a hybrid working model. It will function as a key TechFin hub, delivering advanced digital solutions for global BFSI clients. Its services will span critical domains, including digital banking, regulatory affairs, trade finance, capital markets, cards and payments, as well as risk and compliance management.

Meanwhile, Murthy addressed the gathering during an event at IIT Ahmedabad, advocating for incentives for people who excel in their work and stating that such individuals need to be encouraged.

"To provide an opportunity to people who excel in whatever they do, you need incentives. At this point, thanks to the PM, we have lofty ambitions and big dreams. Everyone accepts that we should encourage anyone who excels in any area or on any occasion. Therefore, scholarships become a very important tool of recognition, and they are necessary if we want youngsters to excel in whatever they do," Murthy said.

GIFT City, India's first operational smart city and maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), is a global financial and IT services hub, a first of its kind in India, designed to be at or above par with globally benchmarked business districts.

As a leading Central Business District (CBD), GIFT City offers significant advantages such as reduced operational costs, favourable tax policies, and a vibrant community, making it the top choice for global and domestic companies in BFSI, IT/ITeS, fintech, international education, and other service sectors.

A 'Project of National Importance', GIFT City encompasses office spaces, residential areas, schools, hospitals, hotels, clubs, retail outlets, and recreational facilities, creating a truly 'walk-to-work' environment. Pioneering innovations and sustainable solutions implemented in GIFT City, such as the District Cooling System, Automated Waste Collection System, and Utility Tunnel, have set new standards in urban development. (ANI)

