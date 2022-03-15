New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) An injured golden jackal was rescued at Sainik Farms here and is currently undergoing treatment.

The jackal was severely wounded by a metal clutch wire that was found tightly wrapped around its right forelimb, NGO Wildlife SOS said on Tuesday.

A resident of Sainik Farms spotted the wounded canid in an unconscious state on Tuesday morning and alerted the Wildlife SOS 24-hour rescue helpline.

On receiving the call, the NGO's rapid response team rushed to the location and took the animal for emergency treatment.

On a closer inspection, it was found that the jackal was severely wounded by a metal clutch wire that was tightly wrapped around its right forelimb. After carefully removing the wire, the NGO's veterinarians treated the animal and it is currently under medical observation.

The jackal was identified as a male, estimated to be three years old.

The area adjacent to Sainik Farms has a small forest patch and the locals often spot porcupines, civet cats and nilgais, and even catch rare glimpses of jackals there.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, "Thanks to the timely rescue call of the local resident and swift response of our team, we were able to rush to the aid of the jackal. Even though the wire has been removed and treatment administered, our veterinarians are still monitoring the animal constantly to check its progress."

Golden jackals are found in the Indian subcontinent and play a significant ecological role in forest ecosystems.

They are omnivorous in nature and feed on a variety of small mammals, birds, fish, hares and even fruits. Threats such as habitat fragmentation, hunting, wildlife trafficking, man-animal conflict and road accidents threaten their existence. The species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and its estimated wild population is around 80,000.

