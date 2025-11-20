New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday argued in the Supreme Court that intellectuals involved in terrorism are more dangerous than those operating on the ground. This statement was made while opposing the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

The police referred to the recent Red Fort blast, highlighting the involvement of educated individuals, including doctors and engineers, in anti-national activities.

Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, also mentioned the recent Delhi Red Fort blast that killed 15 and injured many, which was another demonstration of a terrorist attack alleged to have been carried out by doctors.

The remarks came as the Delhi police argued against bail pleas of seven accused persons, including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, booked under various provisions of the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act (UAPA).

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria heard part of the arguments from the Delhi police today and adjourned the matter for tomorrow afternoon.

Further, Delhi police presented video clips of alleged seditious speeches of Sharjeel Imam at several places, such as Jamia-Milia-Islamia University, Shaheen Bagh, etc, while making its submissions challenging his bail plea in the Supreme Court.

ASG Raju clarified that the video clips presented in the Court are a part of the evidence in the chargesheet filed against Imam.

While presenting the clips, the ASG stated that these are inflammatory speeches made by the accused to incite violent protests.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Imam, argued that the videos presented by the Delhi police are only snippets of three-hour-long speeches, intended to prejudice the case against the accused persons.

Moreover, the Delhi police stated that the plan to carry out protests against the government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was only a red herring, a distraction from the real, broader intent: regime change and economic strangulation in the country.

It is argued that the conspirators coordinated through multiple WhatsApp groups, such as DPSG (used to plan chakka jams, dharnas, etc.), MSJ (Muslim Students of JNU), and JCC (Jamia Coordination Committee).

The police alleged that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam played central roles by creating or using "communal" student groups (MSJ and SOJ) to mobilise large numbers of students from JNU and Jamia, thereby breaking the secular fabric of the campuses and contributing to the organisation of the protests that preceded the riots.

ASG Raju further went on to argue that the content of Sharjeel's speech, "we should separate Assam from India" and "you must be able to endure lathis and injuries", was made with the intent to instigate violence and to make the issue an international one.

ASG Raju added that Sharjeel spoke about targeting the "Chicken Neck", that if that 16 km stretch in the North-East region of India were removed, the state of Assam would be separated from the country. Sharjeel also spoke about the abrogation of Kashmir and about "Court ki nani yaad kara denge" (nani meaning maternal grandmother) for its decision on the Babri Masjid issue.

ASG Raju argued that the conspirators could not muster sufficient strength or a mob in issues like Kashmir (Article 370) and Triple Talaq. Still, he contended that when the CAA Bill was to be passed, the accused persons saw it as an opportunity to gather strength.

The objective, the ASG argued, was not limited to Delhi but to target 500 cities in India.

"They may have failed to expand beyond Delhi, that's another thing, but that was the intent," ASG Raju said.

As per the Delhi Police, these actions were part of the real priorities of the accused persons, namely to bring about a regime change and to launch a nationwide agitation, including attempts to stop the supply of milk and other resources.

"They did not have sufficient protest during 370, Babri Masjid, Triple Talaq. They saw an opportunity during the CAA Bill to garner the support of the Muslims and mislead them. He talks of 500 cities in India. He says we will choke Delhi of essential supplies. Economic security is also part of the UAPA Act. Economically strangle Delhi, Assam. This is the nature of the protest", ASG Raju stated.

ASG Raju added that the planning was timed to coincide with the visit of American President Donald Trump to attract international media attention.

"Whenever the bail matters of these accused persons come up (in the Courts), the New York Times publishes something without considering that they are anti-nationals to India, in a costume of being intellectual, that's all a facade," ASG Raju submitted.

The Supreme Court will continue hearing the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and five other accused persons in the 2020 Delhi riots case. (ANI)

