New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old man who came from Bihar and tried to rob a tyre-shop worker in the national capital, the police said.

According to police, the accused used to come to Delhi on a regular basis from his native place in Bihar by train and robbed people.

A booty of one lakh ninety-seven thousand two hundred rupees was also recovered from him.

According to DCP (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi, a complaint was lodged by Mohd. Sharif, an employee of tyre shop in Lahori Gate that he was going to the shop after collecting one lakh ninety seven thousand rupees from the Naya Bazar on his motorcycle when the accused allegedly intercepted him and tried to rob him of money during slow-moving traffic.

Consequently, he raised an alarm and ran after the robber.

ASI Harender of Lahori Gate Police station, who was performing patrolling duty in the area, got alerted by the situation and joined the chase.

Ultimately, the official succeeded in apprehending the robber and overpowering the accused person. The bag was recovered along with cash worth Rs 1,97,200.

The accused was identified as Sintu Kumar Yadav (27).

During interrogation, the accused confessed about his involvement in several other incidents of robbery.

He disclosed that along with other associates, he used to come to Delhi from Bihar at regular intervals by trains in order to commit robbery. After committing the crime, he would return to his native village.

He also confessed that he was involved in two other cases of theft under Lahori Gate and Bara Hindu Rao Police Station area. (ANI)

