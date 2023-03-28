Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): An inter-second-year student of Narayana College died by suicide in Visakhapatnam under PM Palem Police Station limits, the police said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the 17-year-old female student was found hanging inside her hostel room on Monday night.

Also Read | Merely Lodging FIR Not Going to Solve Problem of Hate Speech, What Action Has Been … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

She was immediately rushed to Gayatri Hospital in Kommadi, but the doctors declared her brought dead.

"She was a native of Chodavaram Mandal of Anakapalli district," the police said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 6th Roza of Ramzan on March 29 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

A suicide note was recovered from there, in which, the victim complained of being unwell and visited the hospital for twice.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The exact reason behind the incident is not clear yet," a senior official with Palem Police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. We are further looking into the case, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)