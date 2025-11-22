New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Prominent international organisations such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Social Security Association (ISSA) have welcomed the Government of India's announcement on November 21, 2025, to bring the four Labour Codes into effect.

As per the Ministry of Labour & Employment, "Recognising the reforms as a significant step towards strengthening social protection, enhancing minimum wage frameworks and building institutional capacity, these global bodies highlighted that India's efforts contribute significantly to the broader international discourse on inclusive and modern labour systems. Their remarks further underscore India's growing leadership in shaping global labour and social security standards."

The Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), in his post, stated: "Following with interest developments of India's new Labour Codes announced today, including on social protection & minimum wages. Social dialogue among the government, employers & workers will remain essential as reforms are implemented, ensuring they're positive for workers and businesses.

ISSA, in its post on social media platform 'X', stated: "India's Labour Codes add momentum to global efforts for stronger, more inclusive social security systems. ISSA welcomes this milestone and encourages sustained investment in coverage, protection and institutional capacity."

These statements by key international organisations reflect the positive global response to India's Labour Codes, particularly in advancing fair wages, expanding social protection coverage and promoting greater formalisation of the workforce.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has reaffirmed its commitment to sustained collaboration with global institutions and domestic stakeholders to further strengthen India's labour ecosystem and ensure the effective implementation of reforms. (ANI)

