Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the people of the state and urged everyone to make yoga a part of their daily life for a healthier and more positive lifestyle.

In a post on X, CM Dhami congratulated the citizens and highlighted the importance of yoga in achieving physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on International Yoga Day!" Dhami wrote.

"Yoga is not just an exercise, but one of the most ancient lifestyles of India, which symbolises physical, mental and spiritual balance. It not only keeps us stress-free, but also makes life more disciplined and positive," he added.

CM Dhami also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting yoga worldwide and making it a global movement. "Today, under the inspirational leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, yoga has become a global movement. The whole world has adopted this invaluable heritage of India and accepted its benefits," he said in a post on X.

Calling on people to take a pledge to adopt yoga in their daily routine, he stated, "Come, let us all take a pledge that we will make Yoga a part of our daily lives and contribute towards building a healthy and strong India."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir. Singh met the army personnel here in Udhampur and praised their efforts in Operation Sindoor.

"Your bravery is widely admired across the nation. I salute the valour and courage of the Indian Army," Rajnath Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility.

Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity. Let every country and every society make yoga a shared responsibility, a common contribution toward collective well-being," the Prime Minister said.

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration.

PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

