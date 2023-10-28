New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Interpol has issued a Red Notice against a 19-year-old man wanted in several states in a number of cases, including criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder, officials said on Friday.

The cases against Yogesh Kadian, a resident of Beri village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, include those of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intentions and the Arms Act, they said.

Also Read | Parliamentary Panel May Suggest Re-Criminalising Adultery and Same-Sex Activity.

It is believed that Kadian fled about two years ago using a fake passport and is currently operating from abroad as a rival to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the officials said.

Kadian is alleged to have links with Khalistan terrorists, they added.

Also Read | West Bengal Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick Faints During Corruption Case Hearing, Hospitalised.

The CBI, which had forwarded the request of the state police to Interpol, refused to comment on the development.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)