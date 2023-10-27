Kolkata, October 27: West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested earlier in the day, has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with high blood sugar and renal issues, officials said on Friday. He had earlier fainted when produced in court and complained of dizziness, nausea and weakness of the left arm. Jyotipriya Mallick Arrested: Political Slugfest Erupts in West Bengal Over Arrest of TMC Minister in Ration Scam.

Mallick, 66, is currently stable, and has been admitted for close monitoring and further evaluation, the hospital said in a bulletin. Mallick was rushed to hospital on Friday evening from a city court, where he fainted, hours after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam. Jyotipriya Mallick Arrested by ED: Enforcement Directorate Arrests West Bengal Minister in Money Laundering Case (Watch Video).

"He underwent a CT scan, MRI, and relevant blood tests. He was admitted with an initial diagnosis of hyperglycaemia, renal impairment, dyselectrolytemia... and hypertension,” the bulletin said.

