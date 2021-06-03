New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A total of 367 iPhones with an estimated market value of Rs 3.19 crore were seized at NCT by Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) and ACC Export Commissionerate, informed Delhi Customs on Thursday.

The phones were concealed in eight courier parcels declared as household goods shipped from Riyadh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

