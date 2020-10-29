New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) With the arrest of three people, the Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an IPL betting racket in the national capital.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Ashish Gupta (37), Yogesh (26) and Himanshu Rawat (29) on Wednesday from Saini Basti in KM Pur area of south Delhi for allegedly accepting bets on Indian Premier League matches, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 32-Year-Old Woman Killed as LPG Cylinder Leak Causes Fire.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "At around 10.30 pm, a raid was conducted... three men were found betting on an IPL match and were arrested."

A case has been registered against them under provisions of gambling act at KM Pur police station, police said, adding five mobile phones, and three registers with details of bets placed by them were seized.

Also Read | Drunk Woman in Punjab's Patiala Abuses Cops, Creates Ruckus on Street Late at Night; Video of Incident Goes Viral on Social Media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)