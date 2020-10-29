Patiala, October 29: In a bizarre incident, a drunken woman in Punjab’s Patiala created a ruckus after being drunk and abused the police. Reports inform that the woman got into an argument in Upkar Nagar near Anaj Mandi police limits on Tuesday after 11 pm. Soon after, a team of police officers reached the spot to solve the issue after receiving the complaint. When the policemen tried to talk to the drunk woman, she continued to abuse the cops. During the brawl, the relative of the woman also reached the spot, who apologized to the police officers and asked to settle the matter.

At the same time, she also tried to stop the woman who was abusing her in a drunken state, but the woman continued to argue and abuse the police officer. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms which shows that the argument continued for about half an hour. Reports inform that after making a video on the spot, a young woman also attacked the woman and snatched her phone and threw it on the road. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Wife for Refusing to Give Him Money.

Watch Video: Drunk Patiala Woman Creates Ruckus, Abuses Police

According to a report by Jagran, Police Incharge Gurnam Singh said that a case has been registered against the woman, who created a commotion on the street. He added saying that the woman has not been arrested yet. The Punjab police registered a case against the drunk woman for obstructing police duty and engaging in a ruckus.

According to the police, a woman started shouting and abusing the police on duty while walking on the street at night in Upkar Nagar in Patiala. Soon after the incident, the cops of the locality informed the police about the incident, when they were reached the spot. When the cops asked the woman to go home, she abused the police. A case was registered against the woman on the instructions of senior officers.

