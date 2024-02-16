New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Indian Revenue Service officer Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as a Member in the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the policy-making body of the Income Tax department, according to an official order.

Kumar is a 1988-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) from the Income Tax cadre. According to the order issued on Thursday, he has been given the charge of Member (Audit and Judicial).

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), headed by a chairperson, can have a maximum of six members who are in the rank of special secretary. The Board has attained full strength with the appointment of Kumar.

A separate order issued by the Department of Revenue under the Union Finance Ministry on Thursday said that two member posts at the CBDT have been "modified" after "approval from the competent authority".

The earlier post of Member (Income Tax and Revenue) will now be known as Member (Income Tax) while the Member (Tax Payer Services) will now be known as Member (Tax Payer Services and Revenue).

The other Member posts in the CBDT are Systems and Faceless Schemes, Administration, and Legislation.

Officials said this change in designation was carried out due to "administrative requirements".

The CBDT is the administrative body of the Income Tax Department that is tasked to collect revenue under various direct tax categories, including personal income tax and corporate tax.

