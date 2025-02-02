Prayagraj, Feb 2 (PTI) The Maha Kumbh Mela witnessed a rare musical confluence as Israeli artists joined Indian maestros in a soul-stirring performance at a special event on Sunday evening.

The "Love Unites" event, organised by Shaktidham Ashram Varanasi, saw the sacred banks of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati resonate with Indian classical melodies, Sanskrit mantras and Hebrew spiritual chants, weaving a unique tapestry of devotion and cultural unity.

Musicians such as Sandeep Mishra, Amit Mishra, Narayan Jyoti, Yaron Pe'er and Maya Baitner performed during the event, held a day ahead of the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan.

"Love Unites is a gathering of musicians that brings together the art and wisdom of ancestors from Hebrew origins and ancient Indian culture, demonstrating that while the names may be many, God is one," Israeli musician Yaron Pe'er said.

Artist Narayan Jyoti (Ron Paz) from Israel said, "The musicians, hailing from both Native Israel and India, inspire each other to discover the sound current that unites us through music."

Israeli cellist, singer and musician Maya Baitner said, "This event serves as a prayer for peace in the Middle East and a heartfelt thanksgiving for the support of our Indian connections."

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Sai Maa said this event would herald the beginning of a new era, one that would promote love, truth and compassion.

"It was presented as an unprecedented effort to raise global consciousness," she added.

Shaktidham Ashram said it believed the event acted as a bridge between different cultures, people and traditions, providing an opportunity for all participants to experience human unity.

Through sacred music, mantras and prayers, the evening became a center of deep spiritual energy from the holy land of the Kumbh Mela. The sacred event was broadcast worldwide via the internet.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, has been drawing millions of pilgrims from across the world, including visitors from Israel.

So far, over 33 crore devotees, including those from abroad, have attended the Maha Kumbh, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the mega event.

