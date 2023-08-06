Bengaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon 'as viewed by Chandrayaan-3'.

The space agency put out the video with a caption "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The Moon, as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion".

The video showed the Moon in bluish green colour with many craters.

The video was released hours before the second major manoeuvre which is to take place on late Sunday night.

