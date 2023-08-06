The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the first visuals of the moon captured by Chandrayaan-3. Taking to Twitter, ISRO shared a video and said, "The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023." On Saturday, the spacecraft successfully entered the lunar orbit. Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission was successfully launched on July 14 from Sriharikota. Chandrayaan 3 Mission Update: ISRO Spacecraft Successfully Enters Into Lunar Orbit, Covers Two-Thirds of Distance to Moon.

Visuals of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3

The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/xQtVyLTu0c — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 6, 2023

