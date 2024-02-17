New Delhi, February 17: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to organise a special programme for school children called the "Young Scientist Programme" "YUva VIgyani KAryakram" (YUVIKA). The key objective of this initiative is to impart basic knowledge on space science, space technology and Space Applications to younger students in emerging trends in space science and technology. ISRO said it has chalked out this programme to "Catch them young".

Youngsters can be involved and excel in space science and technology if they get an opportunity because they are the future building blocks of the nation. The YUVIKA programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) based research and aligned careers. The Young Scientist Programme - YUVIKA was conceived to impart basic knowledge on Space Science, Space Technology and space applications to younger students with a preference to rural areas of the country. GSLV-F14 Mission Launch: ISRO Set to Launch Meteorological Satellite INSAT-3DS for Weather Forecasting Today; Know Launch Time and Mission Objectives.

The programme is thus aimed at creating awareness about the emerging trends in science and technology amongst the school-going students. The programme envisages two weeks of class room training, practical demonstration of experiments, hands-on CANSAT, a Robotic kit, Model rocketry interactions with ISRO scientists and field visits. The programme was conducted successfully in 2019, 2022 and 2023 with the participation of 111, 153 and 337 students, respectively, representing every State and Union Territory.

The course will cover classroom lectures, hands-on activities like robotics challenges, DIY assembly of rockets/satellites, sky gazing, etc., technical facility visits, and interaction with space scientists. How to register for YUVIKA-2024? The registration process for YUVIKA-2024 will be held from February 20 to March 20, 2024. GSLV-F14 Mission: Countdown for India’s February 17 Rocket Launch To Begin at 2.05 PM Today.

Step-1: Register in ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform: https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/registration

Step-2: Verify your email as received after successful registration in above website. Please click on the verification link sent to your registered email ID.

Step-3: Participate in SpaceQuiz. Read Quiz guidelines carefully before appearing for the quiz.

Step-4: Fill in your personal profile and education details.

Step-5: Students need to take a photocopy of the certificates and attest the same by the Principal/Head of School signing the certificate for verification. The verified certificate needs to be scanned and uploaded to the website. The photocopy of attested certificates and certificate for verification need to be uploaded to the website.

Step-6: Generate your certificate for verification by your Principal/Head of School/ Parent/ Guardian (Any mismatch observed in the attached certificate(s) by the student and the certificate for verification submitted by the student will be liable for cancellation of the student's candidature.)

Step-7: Scan and upload your document and submit the application.

Who can apply for YUVIKA - 2024?

Students studying in Class 9 as of January 1, 2024, within India are eligible to apply. Applicants are advised to carefully review all the details entered in the application form, uploaded documents and certificates before submitting the application form. Applications, once submitted, cannot be edited or modified later. For more information, applicant students can visit the website of ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa: https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/yuvika.

