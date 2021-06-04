New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the issues pertaining to mucormycosis management and treatment were extensively examined in the meeting held along with the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 on June 2.

ICMR, in its affidavit filed in compliance of the Delhi High Court's June 1 order said that the expert from World Health Organisation (WHO) collaborating centre on Reference and Research on Fungi of Medical Importance located at PGIMER Chandigarh presented evidence on the effective therapy of mucormycosis and factors associated with the disease in the context of COVID-19.

A guideline with all possible treatment options as well as prevention measures, including appropriate management of co-morbidity, has been finalized subsequent to the NTF meeting and has been shared with the Union Health Minister, ICMR said.

The court said that it is satisfied with the ICMR guidelines for treatment of black fungus and asked the apex body in India for biomedical research to to continue reviewing guidelines time to time.

The affidavit was filed by ICMR through advocate Anurag Ahluwalia who is central government's standing counsel.

The affidavit also informed the court about the advisory issued by ICMR and the availablity of Amphotericin B drug used to treat the patients suffering from black fungus.

The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday directed the Centre to frame a policy with regard to the administration of Liposomal Amphotericin-B and other drugs among patients suffering from the black fungus disease. The court has also directed ICMR to file a report on this issue.

The Delhi High Court is hearing a batch of pleas on COVID-19 and black fungus management in the national capital. (ANI)

