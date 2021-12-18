Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): An income tax raid is being conducted at the premises of the close aide of Samajwadi Party's Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jainendra Yadav in Lucknow, said sources.

Earlier today the raids had been conducted at the premises of RCL Group promotor Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and Samajwadi Party (SP) national secretary and spokesperson Rajiv Rai in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, added the sources.

Also Read | Ganga Expressway Will Improve Connectivity, Boost Economic Development Across Uttar Pradesh, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The raid has been going on since 7 am at the residence of Rai at Sahadatpura of Mau district.

Searches at the residence of Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Manoj Yadav have been going on for two hours now.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing Teen After Sexual Assault in Coimbatore.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)