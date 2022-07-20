Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Income Tax department (IT) on Wednesday conducted raids at the head office of Chiripal Group of Industries on Bopal Road in Ahmedabad on the charges of alleged tax evasion.

The group is engaged in the business of textiles, education among others.

Also Read | Barely Weeks After the Successful Launch of Its First #US Spy Satellite, American Firm … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The raids were conducted at the head office on Bopal Road.

As per sources, Veda Prakash Chiripal, Brijmohan Chiripal, Jyoti Prakash Chiripal, Vishal Chiripal, Ronak Chiripal, and other partners were also raided.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Muslim Educational Institutions To Establish Colleges Allowing Hijab.

Searches were conducted at a total of 35 to 40 places in Ahmedabad.

Nandan Denim and Vishal Denim which fall under the Chirpal label were also raided.

Around 150 officers joined the raid operation.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)