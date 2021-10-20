Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): Two terrorists are reportedly trapped in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Dragad area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that security forces were conducting a cordon and search operation when an encounter started with terrorists at Dragad in Zainapora.

Also Read | Android 12 OS Now Available For Pixel Smartphones: Report.

"Two terrorists are reported to be trapped," according to an official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)