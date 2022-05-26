Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police neutralised three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists after they made an attempt to infiltrate in village Jumagund near the LoC area of Kupwara on Thursday, said a press release.

The police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including three AK series rifles, 12 AK magazines, one pistol, two pistol magazines and three mobile phones from their possession, added the statement.

Also Read | Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Can Happen Anytime Till June 1, Says IMD.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been initiated.

"In the ensuing encounter, all the three infiltrated terrorists were killed. Based on the source report and per the documents recovered from them, the killed terrorists have been identified as Pakistani LeT terrorists, said the statement.

Also Read | GST Return: Govt Waives Late Fee Till June for Delayed Filing of GST Returns Under Composition Scheme.

"Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund near LoC area of Kupwara, an ambush was put in place by Police and Army in the said area," said the statement.

"As the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the joint party of Police & Army, they have challenged who in return fired indiscriminately upon the joint party which was retaliated by the joint party leading to an encounter," added the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)