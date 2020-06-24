Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): The story of a seven-year-old girl, named Jannat, who has been cleaning Dal Lake in Srinagar for two years, has been published in a textbook that has been included in the curriculum of a Hyderabad-based school.

The girl is currently studying in the third standard.

"I was inspired by my father to clean the lake. All recognition I am getting is due to my baba," Jannat told ANI here.

Jannat's father Tariq Ahmad said, "I got a call from my friend in Hyderabad who said that my daughter's name has been included in a school textbook. I asked him to send it to me. It was a proud moment for me." (ANI)

