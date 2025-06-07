Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): As a month has gone by since 'Operation Sindoor', residents in Samba expressed faith in the Indian Army and said that the situation was peaceful at present and people have returned to work.

A resident in Samba said, "We are living 2 km away from the border. We have faced severe losses, and parts of drone entered our kitchen. Our windows were shattered. Now there is peace. Earlier, we were extremely frightened. PM Modi has provided a lot of benefits. He has announced the formation of new border battalions for Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, there was continuous shelling. We will be extremely relieved once PM Modi provides us with bunkers."

He further said that they had full confidence in the Indian Army and all the drones were neutralised.

"Now the people have started working in the fields again. There is no fear," he added.

Another resident living 3 km away from the border said that the situation is now very peaceful.

"The Indian Army and BSF had destroyed the drones in the air. Now, development work is in progress. People have started working in fields," he added.

Another resident said that the terrorists' launch pad should also be dismantled in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Pakistan "saw its doomsday" on the night of May 6 during Operation Sindoor, a deep strike mission that he said left the Pakistan Army and terrorists stunned.

Addressing a public gathering in J-K's Reasi, PM Modi said, "Remember, exactly one month ago, on the night of May 6, Pakistan saw its doomsday. Now, whenever Pakistan hears the name of Operation Sindoor, it will remember its shameful defeat. The Pakistani Army and terrorists had never thought that India would attack terrorists hundreds of kilometres inside Pakistan in such a way."

He said Operation Sindoor demonstrated the strength of Aatmnirbhar Bharat and praised the armed forces for their trust in 'Make in India.' "You have seen how Operation Sindoor has shown the power of Aatmnirbhar Bharat. Today, the world is discussing India's defence ecosystem. There is only one reason behind this. Our army's trust in Make in India. Every Indian has to repeat what the army has done," he said.

He also urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to actively participate in Mission Manufacturing, announced in this year's Budget. "I want to ask the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join this mission. Your ideas and skills will take India's economy and security to new heights," he said.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance for families affected by border shelling. He said houses fully damaged by cross-border shelling would receive Rs 2 lakh, while partially damaged houses would be given Rs 1 lakh.

"The suffering of more than 2,000 families affected by shelling is also our own suffering. Now, those houses which have suffered heavy damage will be given Rs 2 lakh, and those partially damaged will receive Rs 1 lakh more," he said. (ANI)

