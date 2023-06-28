Srinagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, R K Goyal on Wednesday took stock of arrangements put in place for pilgrims arriving for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Goyal visited Pahalgam and took stock of arrangements being put in place at Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps for the yatris, an official spokesperson said.

He said the ACS Home was accompanied by Director General Police Dilbag Singh and CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) Mandeep Bandari.

At the Chandanwari camp, Goyal reviewed the healthcare facilities established in DRDO hospital for providing quality healthcare services to the pilgrims.

He directed the officers to work in mission mode for ensuring the best possible facilities for devotees and asked to also ensure the deployment of adequate numbers of doctors and other paramedical staff in the hospital to cater to the needs of devotees.

"The makeshift state-of-the-art hospital, built by DRDO at Chandanwari, will help in providing better and round-the-clock healthcare facilities to the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra and those engaged in the management of the pilgrimage,” Goyal said.

He directed the medical officer to keep the facilities available round-the-clock so that no devotee has to face any inconvenience on this account.

The annual 62-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start on July 1.

The first batch of pilgrims are leaving for the valley from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp on June 30.

Goyal also visited Nunwan Base Camp at Pahalgam and took stock of preparations and arrangements for the ensuing Yatra.

ACS Home conducted a detailed tour of the base camp and inspected the facilities including drinking water, healthcare, toilets, sanitation, entry points and langar management, established at the camp and also held meetings with the camp directors and other officers.

He directed officials on maintaining proper sanitation and quality basic amenities at all the spots established for the devotees.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the DGP and the ACS Home took an extensive tour of the twin routes of the pilgrimage.

They first visited Baltal Camp, then to Panjtharni, Chandanwari and Pahalgam Nunwan Base Camp to review the security, logistics and other arrangements for the Yatra.

The officers also visited Domail and Neelgrath helipads.

The tour was aimed to assess the various on-ground arrangements made for the safe and secure yatra. During the tour, the officers personally inspected and evaluated the security and logistic arrangements, working of joint police control rooms, the spokesperson said.

The officers also chaired joint meetings of deployed incharge officers of Police, CAPFs and other stakeholders at these places.

During these meetings, the officers stressed full coordination among the forces and other stakeholders for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

They emphasised on identifying the sensitive places on the Yatra routes which need additional facilitation of the pilgrims.

The deployed officers were also directed to implement the devised plans for the security and safety of pilgrims and to work diligently to ensure the highest standards of professionalism while extending all required assistance and cooperation to the yatris, the spokesperson said.

The visiting officers also stressed keeping all communication networks through with all stations to meet any eventuality. Further camp directors were directed to conduct a fire audit of all langers and tents to avoid any incident.

All deployed officers were directed to conduct regular meetings within the ranks and to ensure that the personnel deployed are briefed from time to time, the police spokesperson said.

