Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) planning exercises were successfully completed in Jammu and Kashmir's Doongi and Kalakote blocks on Thursday through Gram Sabha meetings. The plans, having been approved at the local level, will now move to the district level for final implementation.

Block Development Officer (BDO) of Kalakote Block, Kuldeep Raj, stated that two plants were planned to be built on October 2, one for MGNREGA shelves and another for the Adi Karmayogi Vision Action Plan.

He thanked the local people for their cooperation and help in making a strong plan for the remote area.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Kuldeep Raj said, "Two plants were scheduled to be built here on October 2nd, one for the MGNREGA shelves and the other for Adi Karmayogi's vision action plan... We identified all the shortcomings days ago, especially by consulting the representatives and local people who had some demands. This area is quite remote, so I am very pleased with the cooperation of the local residents and their contributions to creating a solid vision plan."

Block Development Officer (BDO) of Doongi Block, Datta Ram, stated that the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan program, which began on September 15, was completed on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

The plan was approved in a recent Gram Sabha after considering the people's demands and issues.

"...On Gandhi Jayanti, 2nd October, our Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan program, which had been ongoing since the 15th, was completed, and the plan was approved in the Gram Sabha held today. People had many issues here, but after getting to know them, we have framed the plan according to the demands of the people," Ram said.

Earlier, on September 27, more than 7,000 women-run self-help groups (SHGs) were currently active in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

These groups collectively engage over 50,000 female members who work across various sectors and engage in income-generating activities. (ANI)

