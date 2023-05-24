Jammu, May 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday nominated grievance redressal officers for persons with disabilities in all the departments concerned in the Union Territory.

The appointment of these officers has been made to ensure that the persons with disabilities enjoy the rights to equality, life with dignity and an appropriate environment with zero tolerance for discrimination on the ground of disability, an official spokesman said, quoting a notification.

He said the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act makes it mandatory to follow certain principles for empowerment of persons with disabilities.

These inter alia included respect for inherent dignity, individual autonomy including freedom to make one's own choices and independence of persons, full and effective participation and inclusion in society.

It also comprises respect for difference and acceptance of persons with disabilities as part of human diversity and humanity, accessibility, equality between men and women and respect for evolving capacities of children with disabilities and respect for the right of children with disabilities to preserve their identities.

The spokesman said the Social Welfare department framed the Jammu and Kashmir Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules for effective implementation of provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The sub-rule (2) of Rule 14 of Jammu and Kashmir Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules provides that the grievance redressal officer appointed by every department shall maintain a register of complaints of persons with disabilities with various particulars like date of complaint, name of complainant and date of disposal by the grievance redressal officer.

