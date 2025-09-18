Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): In action against individuals involved in unlawful activities, Anantnag Police on Thursday attached immovable property in the Narco-Terror case.

According to a release, the property attachment has been carried out in connection with FIR No. 57/2024, registered under Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Mattan.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 19 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

The attached property comprises land measuring 3 Kanals and 6 Marlas, falling under Khasra No. 283 Min, Khewat No. 16, and Khata No. 155, located at Sangam Bijbehara. The land is registered in the name of Iqra Mushtaq, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Hugam, Srigufwara, Anantnag. She is the niece of the accused, Firdous Ahmad Bhat.

This action has been taken under due legal process and is part of the ongoing crackdown on individuals and properties linked with unlawful and anti-national activities. The Anantnag Police remains committed to maintaining peace, public safety, and upholding the rule of law.

Also Read | Jhansi: Pink Toilets Built as Part of 'Swachh Bharat Mission' Prioritising Women's Safety and Cleanliness in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on September 5, continuing its drive against individuals involved in unlawful activities, the police in Anantnag attached a vehicle under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 57/2024 of PS Mattan.

A Swift vehicle bearing registration number JK03N-3237, owned by Muzakir Mohi-ud-Din Shah, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shah, resident of Takia Hugam, Srigufwara Anantnag, has been attached under Section 25(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Muzakir is the nephew of the accused, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Hugam, Srigufwara, Anantnag, the release added

The vehicle is linked to Case FIR No. 57/2024 registered at Police Station Mattan, under sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 5 of the Explosives Substances Act, and section 8/20 of the NDPS Act.

As per legal provisions, the said vehicle has been seized as proceeds of terrorism, and the owner is prohibited from selling, leasing, or transferring the said property until further notice. Police remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those aiding or abetting unlawful activities face appropriate legal action. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)