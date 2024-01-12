Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): A security force convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The Indian Army's White Knight Corps official handle posted on X and informed that there were no casualties and a search operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir police is underway.

"At around 1800h today, a Security Forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops. Joint search Operations by Indian Army and JKP are in progress," it posted on X.

Yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting with the senior officers, Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and discussed various issues concerning development and security in Jammu Division.

The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdowns against drug smugglers, drug hot-spots and cross-border smuggling. (ANI)

