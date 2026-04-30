India News | J-K: Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, on Interim Bail, Visits SMHS Hospital to Meet Ailing Father

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh on Thursday, visited the SMHS hospital in Srinagar where his ailing father is admitted, after being granted a one-week interim bail by the Delhi High Court for the visit.

His father is currently on ventilator support at the SMHS hospital.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Warns of Storms, Hail and Lightning Across State; 24-Hour Alerts Issued for Multiple Districts.

Rashid, who was lodged in New Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case, was received at Srinagar airport by his supporters, family members and his brother, MLA Sheikh Khurshid.

Speaking with ANI, his brother, Sheikh Khurshid, thanked the Delhi High Court for granting the bail and expressed contentment over Rashid's bail and said that their father was longing to meet Rashid, calling it a moment of joy.

Also Read | Census 2027: India's First Fully Digital Population Count Begins in Maharashtra From May 1 With Self-Enumeration via Mobile Apps.

"As you might have seen, our regular bail case is being heard by a division bench of the Honorable Delhi High Court. In that same case, we requested interim bail because our father is ill. By God's grace, he has been granted a 7-day interim bail today. We are happy that our father, who was longing to meet his son, Engineer Rashid, will finally be able to. We hope that, God willing, they can meet by tomorrow. It is a moment of joy, indeed," he said.

"The bail was rejected by the trial court, the lower court. We appealed that decision in the Delhi High Court on the same day, and today the court's decision on that appeal was delivered, granting a 7-day interim bail," he added.

Stating that his father's condition is critical, Khurshid urged people to pray for his speedy recovery.

"He is still ill. However, I feel that the fear we had--that he might not be able to meet his son--has been eased. By God's grace, he can at least meet Rashid now. His condition remains critical. We ask people for their prayers, and many have already prayed. We appeal to people again to pray for our father's recovery," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted one week's interim bail to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who sought the bail to meet his ailing father, who is hospitalised.

Division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain granted him interim bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs one lakh and one surety in the like amount.

While granting interim bail, the High Court imposed conditions that he will remain in the hospital where his father is admitted, he shall not interact with any person other than his family members, and he will keep his mobile phone switched on. He will be accompanied by two officials, and the cost will be borne by the NIA. He shall surrender after one week.

The High Court also noted that Sheikh is an MP and was earlier granted interim bail to file an election nomination and for campaigning. He was also granted custody parole to attend the parliament session.

Sheikh is in custody in a terror funding case with the NIA. He was arrested on August 19, 2019. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)