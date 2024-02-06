Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Tuesday flagged off "Bharat Rice" vans here.

The initiative of the Narendra Modi government offers rice at a discounted rate of Rs 29 a kilogram.

During the event, Raina highlighted the government's commitment to the welfare of the poor and needy.

"The Modi government, in the last 10 years, has consistently taken decisive steps for the benefit of the needy population," he said.

