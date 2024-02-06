Patna, February 6: Two persons, including an 80-year-old woman, were killed and 3 others injured in Bihar's Madhubani district on Tuesday as a land dispute turned violent, police said. The incident occurred at Sudai Ratauli village under Phulparas police station in the district. The deceased are identified as Vimla Devi, 80, and her son Ashok Jha, 50. The injured persons, identified as Rakesh Kumar, Bam Bam Jha, and Shambhu Jha were admitted to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and their condition is said to be serious. Bihar Shocker: Man Loses Eye in Brutal Assault in Jamui After Row Erupts Over Child Picking Up Cauliflower From Agricultural Field

Police said that Ashok Jha was constructing a wall and people on the other side asked him to measure the land first. This has led to verbal spat between them and soon, the other side pulled the guns and one of them fired on Ashok Jha and his family members. Following the incident, villagers are living in immense fear. Bihar Shocker: Man Beheads Girlfriend on Suspicion of Affair in Kaimur District; Arrested

"It was a land dispute between two families in Sudai Ratauli village and people, who were objecting to the construction, opened fire on the other. The mother-son died on the spot while three others also sustained gunshot injuries. We have sent the dead bodies for the post-mortem examination in Madhubani Sadar hospital. We have also deployed additional police force in the village to avoid any untoward incidents. We are also making efforts to nab the accused, who are on the run," SDPO, Phulparas, Subodh Kumar said.