Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) 110RCC/31 BRTF/ Project SAMPARK effectively reconnected a 150-meter breach on the crucial Budhal-Mahore-Gul Road.

The road, which holds significant importance for the Mahore sub-division of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, has been restored by the BRO in a matter of five days, officials said.

The crucial Budhal-Mahore-Gul Road serves as a vital link between the districts of Rajouri, Reasi, and Ramban, they said.

Earlier in July, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was blocked due to landslides and people were advised not to use it.

"NH-44, Mughal road and SSG road are blocked due to 2 landslides. People are advised not to travel till clearance," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The 250-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is the all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, and Mughal Road connects Bufliaz town in the Jammu region's Poonch district to the Shopian district of Kashmir.

The 84-kilometre road traces a historic route used in the Mughal period over the Pir Panjal Pass, while the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) double-lane road connects the Ladakh region with Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the NH-44 was blocked due to multiple landslides and shooting stones from the hillock at Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban town. (ANI)

