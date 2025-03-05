Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma hit out at the ruling National Conference in the Union Territory and said that the Budget did not reflect people's issues.

Sunil Sharma said, "Citizens of Jammu and Kashmir were eagerly waiting for the Budget session. People expected that the government would reflect the solution to their problems in this Budget session, but from what has been seen so far, I don't think that this government is serious about public issues. They want to repay the debt of votes to the voters of Kashmir by talking about Pakistan. This aspect has now been rejected by the people of Kashmir."

He further hit out at Sajjad Lone and said that he was a product of separatism.

"He has spent most time being anti-national. We gave him space so that he could come back into the mainstream, but he could not come," he said.

He alleged that Mehbooba Mufti and Waheed Parra of Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party have too many problems when they see the Amarnath Yatra done peacefully.

"They try to play the emotional card, but I want to suggest that the party of three MLA will have difficulty to win even the ward elections," he added.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary took a strong stance against former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's comments regarding the region's current political situation.

Ahead of Wednesday's session in the J&K Assembly, Choudhary responded sharply to Mufti's remarks: "Mehbooba Mufti can say anything because she is the reason for the destruction of J&K. If J&K has lost its statehood and special status, it is because of her."

Choudhary went on to assert that the current government does not need lessons from Mufti. "We are answerable to the people who voted for us, not to her," he said.

He also referred to a controversial incident when Mufti responded dismissively to concerns about children's safety and the use of pellet guns.

"She is the same Mehbooba, when people used to ask questions, that children are being discriminated against and pellet guns are being fired, she replied that did the children want to buy milk and toffee from the camps?" Choudhary recalled. (ANI)

