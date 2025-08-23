Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23 (ANI): A car that was swept away by excessive water flow in Kathua was recovered using a crane on Saturday.

The operation was part of ongoing rescue efforts in the area, where adverse weather conditions have caused water levels to rise dangerously.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was present at the site and actively engaged in rescue operations to ensure safety and manage the situation effectively.

Further updates on rescue outcomes are awaited. (ANI)

