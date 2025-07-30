Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command, visited the General Area of Dachigam in Kashmir to commend troops for their outstanding performance in the recently concluded Operation Mahadev.

According to a release, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma complimented and felicitate troops for their resilient action, as also swift and successful execution of Operation Mahadev in Lidwas on Jul 28, where three hardcore terrorists were neutralised.

Also Read | Ladakh: Boulder From Cliff Falls on Army Vehicle Near Durbuk in Leh; 4 Soldiers Injured.

Three terrorists were neutralised in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday. The operation, Mahadev, took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

On Tuesday, during the Lok Sabha session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.

Also Read | Gujarat ATS Arrests Woman From Bengaluru for Promoting Anti-India Propaganda of Al-Qaeda Affiliate.

Shah said that this as he began his address in Lok Sabha amid the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor and informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said while addressing the lower house.

Meanwhile, families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack have expressed gratitude to the Indian Army following the elimination of three terrorists involved in the incident during Operation Mahadev.

Syeed Sabzar Shah, cousin of the deceased Adil Hussain, lauded the Indian Army and said the operation had avenged the brutal attack. He also recalled Hussain's act of bravery during the attack.

"We felt very proud that our brother did such a brave deed. If he wanted, he could have run away and saved his life, but till the end, he stood there and saved the lives of the tourists. He did not see any caste or religion; he showed humanity," Sabzar told ANI.

Thanking the Indian Army, he added, "We are very proud of the Indian army, as the three terrorists were killed yesterday. They did not retreat until they took full revenge." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)