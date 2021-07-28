Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the situation prevailing due to cloudburst in Kishtwar and the Home Minister assured continuous support from the Central government.

"Spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and discussed situation prevailing due to cloudburst in Kishtwar. Home Minister has assured continuous support from the Central government. The entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by unfortunate natural calamity," the statement issued by LG's office read.

"District administration, Police and SDRF team is at Honjar village. An SDRF team is waiting to be airlifted at Jammu while two SDRF teams are on stand-by. An NDRF team from Punjab has been rushed for rescue and relief operations. Out of 38 affected individuals, 17 injured have been rescued and being provided medical care," the statement said.

As many as seven bodies have been recovered and 17 people have been rescued after a cloudburst in the Honjar area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

The Jammu and Kashmir police informed that the rescue operations are halted due to heavy rain.

"7 Dead bodies, 17 injured out of which 5 persons shifted to Kishtwar, 19 residential houses damaged, 21 cowsheds damaged, 2 houses partially damaged. Rescue operation halted right now due to heavy rain," Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)